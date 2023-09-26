The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 17.7 North, longitude 49.0 West. Philippe is

moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this

general motion is forecast to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL91):

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in

association with a broad area of low pressure located several

hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for

development, and a tropical depression is expected to form in the

next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward across

the central tropical Atlantic.