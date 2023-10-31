Eastern Caribbean Sea (AL97):
A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing
a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions
appear conducive for further development during the next several
days while the system moves westward over the central and
southwestern Caribbean Sea, and a tropical depression is likely to
form by the latter part of this week. Regardless of development,
this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions
of Central America towards the end of the week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.