Eastern Caribbean Sea (AL97):

A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing

a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for further development during the next several

days while the system moves westward over the central and

southwestern Caribbean Sea, and a tropical depression is likely to

form by the latter part of this week. Regardless of development,

this system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions

of Central America towards the end of the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.