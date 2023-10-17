Central Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical

Atlantic about 1100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to

produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for

gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form

during the next 2-3 days while the system moves westward to

west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of

this system. Additional information on this system, including gale

warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the

National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.