Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest

of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of

showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive

for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

during the next couple of days while the system moves

west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical

Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico (AL93):

Showers and thunderstorms have increased some, but remain

disorganized, in association with an area of low pressure over the

southwestern Gulf of Mexico. While environmental conditions appear

only marginally favorable, surface pressures have been falling near

the system, and it has a short window to develop further over

the next day or so. However, by Wednesday morning the system is

forecast to merge with a developing frontal system over the western

Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance aircraft is

scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

Regardless of tropical cyclone development, the system is forecast

to produce gale-force winds over portions of the northern Gulf of

Mexico by Wednesday, and potentially heavy rainfall along the Gulf

Coast by the latter portion of this week. For more information, see

products from your local National Weather Service office, and high

seas forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.