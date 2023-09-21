The center of Hurricane Nigel is located

near latitude 40.6 North, longitude 47.8 West. Nigel is moving

toward the northeast near 30 mph and this motion is

expected to continue the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher

gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and

Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb.

Western Atlantic:

A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the

Florida peninsula is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. A non-tropical low pressure system is expected

to form within this area by early Friday, and this system could

acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday or early Saturday

while it moves generally northward toward the coast of North

Carolina. Regardless of subtropical development, this low is likely

to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to

portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States on Friday

and into the weekend. Additional information on this system,

including storm and gale warnings, can be found in High Seas

Forecasts and products from your local National Weather Service

office.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is

producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual

development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to

form this weekend or early next week while the system moves

generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central

tropical Atlantic.