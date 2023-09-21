The center of Hurricane Nigel is located
near latitude 40.6 North, longitude 47.8 West. Nigel is moving
toward the northeast near 30 mph and this motion is
expected to continue the next day or two.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher
gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and
Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb.
Western Atlantic:
A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the
Florida peninsula is producing a large area of disorganized showers
and thunderstorms. A non-tropical low pressure system is expected
to form within this area by early Friday, and this system could
acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday or early Saturday
while it moves generally northward toward the coast of North
Carolina. Regardless of subtropical development, this low is likely
to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to
portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States on Friday
and into the weekend. Additional information on this system,
including storm and gale warnings, can be found in High Seas
Forecasts and products from your local National Weather Service
office.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is
producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual
development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to
form this weekend or early next week while the system moves
generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.