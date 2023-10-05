The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near

latitude 24.9 North, longitude 66.3 West. Philippe is moving

toward the north near 10 mph. This general motion with

an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the

forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on

Friday, and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on

Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher

gusts based on aircraft reconnaissance and Saildrone data.

Additional gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few

days. Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on

Saturday as it approaches Atlantic Canada and New England.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles

to the east of the center. Saildrone SD-1041, located about

100 miles east-southeast of Philippe’s center, recently

measured a sustained wind of 40 mph and a gust to 47 mph.

The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1005 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast

of Africa this weekend. Thereafter, some slow development of this

system is possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across

the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.