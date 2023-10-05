The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near
latitude 24.9 North, longitude 66.3 West. Philippe is moving
toward the north near 10 mph. This general motion with
an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the
forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on
Friday, and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on
Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher
gusts based on aircraft reconnaissance and Saildrone data.
Additional gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few
days. Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on
Saturday as it approaches Atlantic Canada and New England.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles
to the east of the center. Saildrone SD-1041, located about
100 miles east-southeast of Philippe’s center, recently
measured a sustained wind of 40 mph and a gust to 47 mph.
The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1005 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast
of Africa this weekend. Thereafter, some slow development of this
system is possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across
the eastern tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.