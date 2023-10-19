The center of Tropical Storm Tammy is

located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 55.1 West. Tammy is

moving toward the west near 16 mph. A turn toward the

west-northwest is forecast by tonight, followed by a turn toward the

northwest Friday night or Saturday. On the forecast track, the

center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday

and Saturday.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that

the maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days

and Tammy could be near hurricane intensity by early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.