The center of Tropical Storm Tammy is
located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 55.1 West. Tammy is
moving toward the west near 16 mph. A turn toward the
west-northwest is forecast by tonight, followed by a turn toward the
northwest Friday night or Saturday. On the forecast track, the
center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday
and Saturday.
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that
the maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher
gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days
and Tammy could be near hurricane intensity by early Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.
