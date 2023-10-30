Southwestern Atlantic Ocean (AL96):
An area of low pressure with associated disorganized showers
and thunderstorms is located a couple of hundred miles east of the
northwestern Bahamas. This system is moving into an area of strong
upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a
short-lived tropical storm appears to be decreasing. The low is
expected to move slowly west-northwestward today and then turn
northward and northeastward on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional
information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.
Southwestern Caribbean Sea:
A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is
associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system
is expected to move westward during the next several days, and
environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development.
A tropical depression could form late this week when the system
reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.