Southwestern Atlantic Ocean (AL96):

An area of low pressure with associated disorganized showers

and thunderstorms is located a couple of hundred miles east of the

northwestern Bahamas. This system is moving into an area of strong

upper-level winds and dry air, and the chances of it becoming a

short-lived tropical storm appears to be decreasing. The low is

expected to move slowly west-northwestward today and then turn

northward and northeastward on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional

information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea:

A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea is

associated with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system

is expected to move westward during the next several days, and

environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development.

A tropical depression could form late this week when the system

reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.