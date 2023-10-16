Central Tropical Atlantic (AL94):
A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical
Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western
Africa is producing disorganized shower activity. The low-level
circulation has become better defined since yesterday and, since
environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for
further development, a tropical depression is still likely to form
within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward or
west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic
during the next several days.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.