Central Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical

Atlantic about midway between the Windward Islands and western

Africa is producing disorganized shower activity. The low-level

circulation has become better defined since yesterday and, since

environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for

further development, a tropical depression is still likely to form

within a few days. This system is forecast to move westward or

west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic

during the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.