Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is centered near

latitude 31.3 North, longitude 75.3 West. The system is moving

toward the north near 14 mph. A north to north-northwest

motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast

track, the center of the low will approach the coast of North

Carolina tonight, and then move across eastern North Carolina,

southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday and

Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the

low is expected to become a tropical storm before it reaches the

coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether it becomes a tropical

storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to

portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations

from NOAA buoy 41002 is 996 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in

association with a broad area of low pressure located about 500

miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental

conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of

this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this

weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward

at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.