The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 64.9 West. Philippe
is moving toward the north-northeast near 18 mph. A
general northward motion with a further increase in forward speed is
expected through Saturday night. A turn toward the north-northwest
is forecast by early Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of
Philippe will pass near Bermuda later today, and then reach the
coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night
into Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but
Philippe is expected to become post-tropical on Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles
from the center. An elevated surface observing station at the
National Museum of Bermuda recently reported a sustained wind of
46 mph and a gust to 57 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast
of Africa later today and tonight. Thereafter, environmental
conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of the
system, and a tropical depression could form by the early to middle
part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward
across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.