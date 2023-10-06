The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 64.9 West. Philippe

is moving toward the north-northeast near 18 mph. A

general northward motion with a further increase in forward speed is

expected through Saturday night. A turn toward the north-northwest

is forecast by early Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of

Philippe will pass near Bermuda later today, and then reach the

coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night

into Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but

Philippe is expected to become post-tropical on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles

from the center. An elevated surface observing station at the

National Museum of Bermuda recently reported a sustained wind of

46 mph and a gust to 57 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast

of Africa later today and tonight. Thereafter, environmental

conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of the

system, and a tropical depression could form by the early to middle

part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward

across the eastern tropical Atlantic.