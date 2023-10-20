The center of Tropical Storm Tammy is

located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.4 West. Tammy is

moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and this

general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A

turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed

by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through

Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move

near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on

Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on

Sunday.

Data from both NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph.

Gradual strengthening is forecast

during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near

hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the

Leeward Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles

from the center.

The minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance aircraft data

is 1000 mb.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea:

An area of low pressure could form this weekend over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system

will be possible before it moves inland over Central America by the

early to middle portion of next week.