The center of Tropical Storm Tammy is
located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.4 West. Tammy is
moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and this
general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A
turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed
by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through
Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move
near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on
Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on
Sunday.
Data from both NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft
indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph.
Gradual strengthening is forecast
during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near
hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the
Leeward Islands.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles
from the center.
The minimum central pressure based on reconnaissance aircraft data
is 1000 mb.
Southwestern Caribbean Sea:
An area of low pressure could form this weekend over the
southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system
will be possible before it moves inland over Central America by the
early to middle portion of next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.