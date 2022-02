As of 4PM Tuesday- Today was the first day of the 80’s! We had partly cloudy skies along with the exceptionally warm temperatures. Tonight, we will drop only into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, except isolated light showers are possible in the late afternoon. 80’s will stick around all the way until the weekend. We will return back to around average in the 60s with showers on Sunday. A cold front passage will bring in more cool air dropping us into the 50s to start next week.