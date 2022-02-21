80s for the Rest of the Week! Warm and Dry Tuesday.

As of 5PM Monday- Today was very warm with temperatures making it into the 70s across several towns. Skies have been mostly cloudy and rain is moving across the CSRA. Rain will stay mostly light and widespread over the next hour and then become more patchy for the rest of the evening. Isolated showers are possible during the early morning hours but by the time you wake up, there will be no more rain and just cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow, we will reach the mid 70s and even low 80s in some areas. 80s will stick around throughout the rest of the week with minimal rain chances. The weekend will be much cooler, back into the 60s. Sunday will be our next rainy day and temperatures will cool off further down to the upper 50s to start next week.