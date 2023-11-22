Central Subtropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal

boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic in a day or so. This

non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the

central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures

during the next few days, and environmental conditions could allow

for this system to gradually acquire tropical or subtropical

characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the

latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns

northeastward by the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.