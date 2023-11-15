Southwestern Caribbean Sea:

A broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a trough of low

pressure. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for

development of this system, and a tropical depression could still

form by the weekend while the system begins moving northeastward

across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

Interests in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the

southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should

monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this

system has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the

Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through

the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Offshore Southeast Coast of United States:

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop near

southern Florida along a surface trough over the next day or so.

This system is then forecast to move northeastward near the Bahamas

and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late this week and over

the weekend. Although development into a tropical cyclone appears

unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy

rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the

Bahamas during the next couple of days. For more information on

this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued

by the National Weather Service.