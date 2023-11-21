Central Caribbean Sea (AL99):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean

Sea are associated with a small area of low pressure. Nearby dry air

is forecast to prevent additional significant development of the

system as it begins to drift slowly westward during the next couple

of days.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal

boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic later today. This

non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the

central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures

during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear

conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical

characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the

latter part of this week, as the system continues moving eastward

followed by a turn northeastward by the weekend.