Central Caribbean Sea (AL99):
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean
Sea are associated with a small area of low pressure. Nearby dry air
is forecast to prevent additional significant development of the
system as it begins to drift slowly westward during the next couple
of days.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
Central Subtropical Atlantic:
An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal
boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic later today. This
non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the
central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures
during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear
conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical
characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the
latter part of this week, as the system continues moving eastward
followed by a turn northeastward by the weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.