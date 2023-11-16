West-Central Caribbean Sea (AL98):

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located over the west-central Caribbean Sea have become a

little better organized since yesterday. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for some additional development, and a tropical

depression could form over the next day or two while the low moves

northeastward toward Jamaica, Haiti, and eastern Cuba. An Air

Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate

the system this afternoon.

Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy

rains that could result in flash flooding and mudslides over

portions of the Greater Antilles through this weekend. Interests

in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, the southeastern

Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands should continue to monitor

the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.

Offshore Southeast Coast of United States:

A non-tropical area of low pressure between southern Florida and

the northwestern Bahamas is associated with a frontal boundary.

Development of this system into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely.

However, gusty winds and heavy rains are still possible across

portions of the east coast of Florida and the Bahamas during the

next day or so while the low moves quickly northeastward over the

southwestern Atlantic. For more information on this system,

including storm warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the

National Weather Service.