Central Caribbean Sea:
Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased somewhat in
association with a small area of low pressure located over the
central Caribbean Sea. However, environmental dry air is still
likely to prevent significant development of this system as it
begins to drift slowly westward later this week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
Central Subtropical Atlantic:
A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop along a
front over the central portion of the Atlantic basin during the next
couple of days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear somewhat
conducive for this system to gradually acquire some subtropical or
tropical characteristics during the latter part of this week while
it moves generally eastward across the central subtropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.