Central Caribbean Sea:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased somewhat in

association with a small area of low pressure located over the

central Caribbean Sea. However, environmental dry air is still

likely to prevent significant development of this system as it

begins to drift slowly westward later this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to develop along a

front over the central portion of the Atlantic basin during the next

couple of days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear somewhat

conducive for this system to gradually acquire some subtropical or

tropical characteristics during the latter part of this week while

it moves generally eastward across the central subtropical Atlantic.