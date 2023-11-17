At 7am Friday: The disturbance is centered near latitude

16.8 North, longitude 79.6 West. The system is moving toward the

northeast near 10 mph, and this motion is expected to

continue with increasing forward speed through the weekend. On the

forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across

Jamaica later today, southeastern Cuba by early Saturday, and the

southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next couple of

days, and the disturbance could become a tropical storm later today

or tonight.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.