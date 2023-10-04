The center of Tropical Storm Philippe was
located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 65.5 West. Philippe is
moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the
north-northwest is forecast later today, followed by a faster motion
toward the north on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the
center of Philippe will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and
the Virgin Islands today. Philippe will then approach Bermuda
Thursday night and Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so,
but some gradual intensification could occur after that time.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.
