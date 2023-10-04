The center of Tropical Storm Philippe was

located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 65.5 West. Philippe is

moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the

north-northwest is forecast later today, followed by a faster motion

toward the north on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the

center of Philippe will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and

the Virgin Islands today. Philippe will then approach Bermuda

Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so,

but some gradual intensification could occur after that time.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.