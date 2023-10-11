The center of Tropical Storm Sean is
located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. Sean is
moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A
west-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the
next few days.
Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained
winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little net
change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing a large
area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual
development of this system is possible over the next several days
while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.