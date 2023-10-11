The center of Tropical Storm Sean is

located near latitude 10.3 North, longitude 33.1 West. Sean is

moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A

west-northwestward to northwestward motion is forecast during the

next few days.

Satellite intensity estimates indicate that the maximum sustained

winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little net

change in strength is forecast during the next 72 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave just offshore of west Africa is producing a large

area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual

development of this system is possible over the next several days

while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central

tropical Atlantic.