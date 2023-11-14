Southwestern Caribbean Sea:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the

southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Environmental

conditions appear favorable for additional development of this

system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late

this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the

western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. Interests in

Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic should monitor the

progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system has

the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean

coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles towards the latter

portions of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.