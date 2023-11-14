Southwestern Caribbean Sea:
A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the
southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. Environmental
conditions appear favorable for additional development of this
system thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late
this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the
western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. Interests in
Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic should monitor the
progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system has
the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of the Caribbean
coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles towards the latter
portions of this week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.