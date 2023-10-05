The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 24.8 North, longitude 65.9 West. Philippe is

moving toward the north near 14 mph. This general motion

with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. On

the forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on

Friday, and approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on

Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Philippe

is then forecast to become a Post-Tropical Cyclone on Saturday as it

approaches Atlantic Canada and New England.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles

from the center. In the last few hours, Saildrone SD-1041 reported a

wind gust to 43 mph to the southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast

of Africa by Friday. Thereafter, some slow development of this

system is possible as it moves westward to west-northwestward across

the eastern tropical Atlantic.