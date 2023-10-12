The center of Tropical Depression Sean is
located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 36.7 West. Sean is
moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A
west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected during the
next few days.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few
days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):
A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the
south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some
disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions
could support some slow development of this system over the next
several days while it moves generally westward across the eastern
and central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.