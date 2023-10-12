The center of Tropical Depression Sean is

located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 36.7 West. Sean is

moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A

west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected during the

next few days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few

days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles to the

south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions

could support some slow development of this system over the next

several days while it moves generally westward across the eastern

and central tropical Atlantic.