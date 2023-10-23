The center of Hurricane Tammy is located

near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 64.0 West. Tammy is now moving

toward the north near 10 mph. A turn toward the

north-northeast or northeast is expected to begin later today

and continue into Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher

gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next couple

of days followed by weakening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea (AL95):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in

association with a low pressure system located over the southwestern

Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for

development, and a short-lived tropical depression could form before

the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday. Regardless

of development, this system could produce heavy rains over portions

of Central America during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.