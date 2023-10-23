The center of Hurricane Tammy is located
near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 64.0 West. Tammy is now moving
toward the north near 10 mph. A turn toward the
north-northeast or northeast is expected to begin later today
and continue into Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher
gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next couple
of days followed by weakening.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb.
Southwestern Caribbean Sea (AL95):
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in
association with a low pressure system located over the southwestern
Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for
development, and a short-lived tropical depression could form before
the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday. Regardless
of development, this system could produce heavy rains over portions
of Central America during the next couple of days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.