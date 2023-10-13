The center of Tropical Storm Sean is
located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 40.5 West. Sean is
moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn
toward the northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed is
expected during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, and Sean is
forecast to degenerate to a post-tropical remnant low later this
weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):
A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles
south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited and
disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. However, the
environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for
development of this system by early next week. A tropical depression
could form by the middle of next week while it moves westward or
west-northwestward at about 10 mph across the eastern and central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.