The center of Tropical Storm Sean is

located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 40.5 West. Sean is

moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn

toward the northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed is

expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, and Sean is

forecast to degenerate to a post-tropical remnant low later this

weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles

south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited and

disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. However, the

environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for

development of this system by early next week. A tropical depression

could form by the middle of next week while it moves westward or

west-northwestward at about 10 mph across the eastern and central

tropical Atlantic.