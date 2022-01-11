20s and Below Wednesday Morning…Winter Mix This Weekend?

As of 5PM Tuesday– We have had cool days and cold nights this week so far, and that trend continues for the next several days to come. Tomorrow morning, expect to wake up to temperatures in the low 20s for the majority of the CSRA, with parts of the midlands dropping into the teens! This will be the coldest air we’ve had all season.

We will remain dry throughout the rest of the week, though a sprinkle of rain can’t be ruled out on Thursday. Moving on to this weekend though…It’s possible we could see some winter precipitation on Sunday. A low pressure system will develop in the Gulf and move towards the East coast late Saturday. As of now, it looks like rain showers and possible sleet/freezing rain overnight into Sunday morning. A rain/snow mix throughout the day Sunday with a few flurries Sunday night. This winter mix, if it happens, will likely be in the Augusta area and northward, leaving the southern CSRA with just rain. THIS IS A CHANGING FORECAST! Long range models are constantly updating and not as reliable this far out. However, models are in more agreement today so it’s looking more and more likely that we will see some form of winter precipitation. Stay with us for the latest.