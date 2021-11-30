2021 Hurricane Season Has Ended

Today, November 30th, is the last day of Hurricane Season. We had an above average season for 2021, but fortunately, the United States was spared from a few very dangerous storms. Here’s a look at the season in review.

We had 21 named storms this season, completing the entire list of names. Seven of those storms were hurricanes, with four being major hurricanes. 8 storms made landfall in the United States, which is well above the average of only 3 storms. This makes 2021 the third most active Atlantic Hurricane Season, behind 2020 and 2005. The NOAA tropical forecast was very accurate for this year. They called for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes.

The strongest hurricane that hit the United States was Category 4 Hurricane Ida, which brought significant damage to Louisiana. Category 1 Hurricane Henri also brought torrential downpours to the Northeast. For us in the CSRA, we received minimal impacts from Tropical Storms Claudette, Danny, Fred, and Mindy, along with Category 1 Hurricane Elsa.

After dealing with the devastation from Ida and Henri, the United States dodged a bullet when it came to a few of the major hurricanes on our list. This includes Grace, Larry, and Sam. These storms had very long life spans, and for Larry and Sam, they spent their entire time out in the Atlantic Ocean. Ever since Sam in early October, the Atlantic Basin has been relatively quiet to end this hurricane season. The final storm was Wanda which dissipated the first week of November.