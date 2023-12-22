Thursday night update: Winter officially began tonight at 10:27 p.m. with the occurrence of the Winter Solstice. This means it’s going to be the longest night of the year. It will sure feel like the season, with lows bottoming out near 30 degrees. High pressure remains in control of our weather through the remainder of the week, with temperatures moderating back to near 60 degrees. We will have an increase in clouds on Friday, but it will remain dry. Overnight lows will also bounce back to the low to mid-30s. Looking ahead to your Christmas weekend, we will have an increase in clouds ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures will be above-average for a change in the mid-60s. It looks like a soggy sleigh ride for Santa as showers arrive Monday morning. Rain becomes widespread and increases in intensity on Christmas Day, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Tuesday will be even warmer in the upper 60s with lingering showers. Total rainfall amounts could approach 1 inch. We dry out on Wednesday, and temperatures begin to fall back below-average to the upper 50s late in the week with plenty of sunshine.