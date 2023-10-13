The center of Tropical Storm Sean is

located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 41.7 West. Sean is

moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn

toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected today.

Sean is then expected to gradually slow down, turning back toward

the west-northwest by Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with

higher gusts. Additional weakening is anticipated. Sean will likely

become a post-tropical remnant low over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles

south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a few

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Only gradual development of

this disturbance is expected during the next couple of days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for

development by the end of the weekend while the disturbance begins

to move westward across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional

development is expected after that, and a tropical depression is

likely to form during the early to middle portion of next week as

the system moves steadily westward across the central and western

tropical Atlantic.