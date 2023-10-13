The center of Tropical Storm Sean is
located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 41.7 West. Sean is
moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn
toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected today.
Sean is then expected to gradually slow down, turning back toward
the west-northwest by Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with
higher gusts. Additional weakening is anticipated. Sean will likely
become a post-tropical remnant low over the weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL94):
A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles
south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a few
disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Only gradual development of
this disturbance is expected during the next couple of days.
Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for
development by the end of the weekend while the disturbance begins
to move westward across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional
development is expected after that, and a tropical depression is
likely to form during the early to middle portion of next week as
the system moves steadily westward across the central and western
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.