Live VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide

Stay ALERT with the FREE App
Take the power and reliability of WJBF Live VIPIR 6 with you wherever you go! Download the FREE app from WJBF and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Get the CSRA’s most accurate forecast and stay alert when you sign up for VIPIR 6 Alerts.
Features:
- Customizable severe weather alerts up to 15 minutes faster than any other weather app
- Integrated weather alerts with Baron Tornado Index (BTI) rankings built-in*
- Interactive radar with 24-hour futurecast, pan and zoom, and interactive overlays
- Visible and infrared satellite cloud imagery
- Current conditions based on your location
- Hourly and extended forecasts in both quick view or detailed format
- Customizable locations by zip or city, up to 16 locations including your current location
- Regional and nationwide temperature map
*The Baron-exclusive alerts are accompanied by a simple 1-to-10 ranking on the likelihood of a tornado with the approaching storm cell. Called the Baron Tornado Index (BTI), this ranking is more local and accurate than regional alerts.
Utility Companies
Power
Many power companies provide resources to help keep you in the know when you lose power. If you want to report a power outage in your neighborhood, check below for resources from your electric provider.
- Georgia Power – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Jefferson Energy Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Aiken Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Dominion Energy – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Washington EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Rayle EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Planter’s EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Edisto Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
Natural Gas
Here’s a list of natural gas companies to report any outages or leaks.
Water/Sewer
Here’s a list of water/sewer companies to report any outages or leaks. If you do not see your system below, contact the provider that you pay your water bill to for more information.
Richmond County
Columbia County
Aiken County
- City of Aiken
- Bath Water & Sewer District
- Beech Island Rural Community Water District
- Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company
- Clearwater Water & Sewer District
- College Acres Public Works District
- Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority
- Jackson Water Department
- Langley Water & Sewer District
- Monetta Water Department
- Montmorenci/Couchton Water District
- New Ellenton Public Works Commission
- City of North Augusta
- Town of Perry
- Talatha Rural Water District
- Valley Public Service Authority
- Wagener Water Department
Burke County
Edgefield County
McDuffie County
Saluda County
McCormick County
Lincoln County
Wilkes County
Taliaferro County
Warren County
Hancock County
Jefferson County
Washington County
Emanuel County
Jenkins County
Screven County
Allendale County
Bamberg County
Barnwell County
Police / Fire / Emergency Resources
Georgia: Law Enforcement Directory | EMA Directory | GSP Directory
South Carolina: Law Enforcement Directory | Fire Department Directory | EMD Directory | SCHP Directory
FOR EMERGENCIES, DIAL 911
Georgia Highway Patrol Emergencies: Dial *GHP (*447)
South Carolina Highway Patrol Emergencies: Dial *HP (*47)
GDOT Emergency Number / Roadside Assistance: 511
SCDOT Emergency Number / Roadside Assistance: 1-855-GO-SCDOT (1-855-467-2368)
Other N-1-1 numbers (where available):
- 211: Community services and information
- 311: Municipal government services
- 511: Traffic information
- 711: TDD and Relay for the Deaf
- 811: Underground public utility location
Common Non-Emergency Contacts
- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office – (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080
- Columbia County Sheriff’s Office – (706) 541-2800
- Grovetown Police Department – (706) 863-1212
- Aiken County Sheriff’s Office – (803) 642-1761
- North Augusta Department of Public Safety – (803) 279-2121
- Burke County Sheriff’s Office – (706) 554-6651
- Waynesboro Police Department – (706) 554-8029
- Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office – (803) 637-5337
- McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office – (706) 595-2145
- Thomson Police Department – (706) 595-2166
Additional Emergency Contacts
- GEMA – Phone | Twitter
- SCEMD – Phone | Twitter
- DisasterAssistance.gov – a division of FEMA
- American Red Cross Georgia
- American Red Cross South Carolina
Safety FAQs
This is a growing list of questions and answers under construction, and will be added to. If you have a question you would like answered, email jgill@wjbf.com.
Q: What is the difference between a Watch and a Warning?
A: It’s very important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that severe weather is possible in the area, so review emergency plans and stay alert. A warning means that severe weather has been sighted or indicated by radar. In this case, there is imminent danger to life and property.
Q: What do I do when I am caught in a storm?
A: When danger strikes, such as lightning, get to safe place inside. If you are stuck outside, avoid tall objects, but don’t be in an open field where you are the tallest object. During a tornado event, go to the lowest level of a sturdy building, preferably an interior room away from windows. In a flash flood situation, avoid walking and driving in flowing water.
Q: What should I do before a severe weather event?
A: Before severe weather, make sure you know the risks, be prepared, and be an example in your community. Also stay informed by following WJBF on air, online, and on the app. It’s great to have a NOAA weather radio as well to give you warnings. Have a plan ready for at home, work, school, and outdoors, along with an emergency kit ready to go. To make sure you always receive warnings, download the WJBF Live Vipir6 Weather App.
Q: What should I pack in a home disaster kit?
A: A home disaster kit includes not just supplies to get you and your family through a storm, but should also include important documents and records in case you lose everything during a natural disaster.
A sample home disaster kit may include:
Water & Food
- At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3-5 day
- At least a 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food
Food
- Ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, vegetables
- Canned juices, powdered milk, soup
- Non-perishable high-energy food: nuts, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars
- Food for infants and elderly persons
- Food for pets and animals
Tools & Supplies
- Cell phone with chargers
- Hand-crank or battery-operated radio
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Paper plates, cups a, d plastic utensils
- Extra cash or travelers cheques, loose change
- Manual can opener, utility knife
- Map of area (for locating shelters or evacuation routes)
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Multi-purpose tool
- Insect repellent and sunscreen
- Camera (damage photos)
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
Sanitation
- Toilet paper, towelettes, soap, hand sanitizer, liquid detergent, feminine supplies
- Personal items, plastic garbage bags and disinfectants
Clothing & Bedding
- Sturdy shoes or work boots
- Rain gear
- Hats, work gloves, sunglasses
- Extra set of clothing
- Blankets or sleeping bags
Baby Items
- Formula, diapers, bottles, powdered milk, and medications
Special Items for Adults
- Prescription and non-prescription medication that are regularly used, denture needs, contact lenses, eye glasses, hearing aid batteries. Make sure to fill your prescriptions before disaster strikes to avoid any lapse in use.
Important Records
- Keep copies in a waterproof, portable container
- Will, insurance policies, contracts, deeds, stocks and bonds
- Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records
- Bank accounts and credit card numbers
- Inventory of valuable household goods
- Family & emergency contact information
- Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)
Q: What do I need to do to prepare my family for a hurricane?
A: Among the first things you should do to prepare your family for a hurricane is create an emergency plan.
According to Ready.gov, your plan should include evacuation routes, shelter plans and specific needs for anyone in your home (medications, dietary needs, children, etc.), among other things.
You should also create emergency kits for your family.
According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, there are several ways to create an emergency kit, but each kit should be specific to you and your family’s needs.
Here are three examples of kits that you can make:
- Shelter-in-Place Kit: When riding out a storm in your home, you will need to ensure that you have the supplies you need to remain comfortable. Power outages are a strong possibility during tropical storms and tornadoes, so keeping a small kit with essential supplies is a great way to be prepared. Your Shelter-in-Place kit should have enough non-perishable food items and water for 3-5 days, comfort objects, medical supplies, medication and other items that you use regularly. We suggest that you keep this kit in the bottom level of your home in an interior room with no windows as you can easily utilize this kit during many severe weather emergencies including tornadoes, hurricanes and thunderstorms.
- Evacuation Kit: An Evacuation Kit will have similar items to a Shelter-in-Place kit, but should include a larger quantity. For example, an Evacuation Kit should have enough non-perishable food and water for at least 5-7 days. In addition, you will want to include a change of clothes for everyone in the family as well as essential toiletry items and all required medications. Consider adding several comfort objects and toys for children and animals as the change in their routine may be difficult to understand. Lastly, ensure that you have copies of all important documents including, but not limited to, birth certificates, social security cards, medical documents, and monthly expense information.
- Pet Supplies Kit: A pet’s kit should include enough food and water for at least 5 days, all pet medications (or prescriptions for an evacuation kit), a carrier for each pet with blankets, a copy of your pets most recent vet records and a current photo of your pet in case you all get separated.
Q: What causes a thunderstorm, and are they all dangerous?
A: The ingredients needed for a thunderstorm are moisture, unstable air, and a lifting mechanism. A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts for 30 minutes. Around 100,000 thunderstorms occur each year, but only 10% of them are severe. A severe thunderstorm needs at least one or a combination of the following: 58 mph winds or higher, hail one inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado.
Despite only a small number of storms being severe, even garden variety thunderstorms can lead to injury and even death. It is best to be indoors and away from doors, windows, metal pipes, and electrical currents until the storm passes.
Additional Safety Resources
- Ways of protecting your home from flooding
- Winter weather safety tips
- Tips to stay cool in the summer heat
- Protecting pets and plants in the winter cold
- How to prepare for a winter storm
- Why do hurricanes cause tornados at landfall?
- What to do before, during, and after a tornado
- 25 Things to Keep In Your Car
- Building an Emergency Kit for Pets
- Additional Severe Weather Tips from Ready.gov
- Tools that keep you safe when severe weather strikes
- Know where to go inside your house, what to bring during severe weather
- Best places to shelter in your home during a tornado
- What to include in your severe weather safety plan
- Yellow, Green — What do the SPC categories mean?
- VIDEO: What should you do to prepare for a tornado?
More to Follow
- Augusta Regional Airport Delays/Cancellations
- Augusta Transit Delays/Cancellations
- NOAA Weather Radio Programming Information
You can buy a weather radio from many big box retailers such as Walmart and The Home Depot.
- NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center