Live VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide

Current Weather

Utility Companies

Power

Many power companies provide resources to help keep you in the know when you lose power. If you want to report a power outage in your neighborhood, check below for resources from your electric provider.

Natural Gas

Here’s a list of natural gas companies to report any outages or leaks.

Water/Sewer

Here’s a list of water/sewer companies to report any outages or leaks. If you do not see your system below, contact the provider that you pay your water bill to for more information.

Richmond County

Columbia County

Aiken County

Burke County

Edgefield County

McDuffie County

Saluda County

McCormick County

Lincoln County

Wilkes County

Taliaferro County

Warren County

Hancock County

Jefferson County

Washington County

Emanuel County

Jenkins County

Screven County

Allendale County

Bamberg County

Bamberg Board of Public Works

Denmark Water Department

Barnwell County

Barnwell Water & Sewer

Police / Fire / Emergency Resources

Georgia: Law Enforcement Directory | EMA Directory | GSP Directory

South Carolina: Law Enforcement Directory | Fire Department Directory | EMD Directory | SCHP Directory

FOR EMERGENCIES, DIAL 911

Georgia Highway Patrol Emergencies: Dial *GHP (*447)

South Carolina Highway Patrol Emergencies: Dial *HP (*47)

GDOT Emergency Number / Roadside Assistance: 511

SCDOT Emergency Number / Roadside Assistance: 1-855-GO-SCDOT (1-855-467-2368)

Other N-1-1 numbers (where available):

211 : Community services and information

: Community services and information 311: Municipal government services

Municipal government services 511: Traffic information

Traffic information 711: TDD and Relay for the Deaf

TDD and Relay for the Deaf 811: Underground public utility location

Common Non-Emergency Contacts

Additional Emergency Contacts

Safety FAQs

This is a growing list of questions and answers under construction, and will be added to. If you have a question you would like answered, email jgill@wjbf.com.

Q: What is the difference between a Watch and a Warning?

A: It’s very important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that severe weather is possible in the area, so review emergency plans and stay alert. A warning means that severe weather has been sighted or indicated by radar. In this case, there is imminent danger to life and property.

Q: What do I do when I am caught in a storm?

A: When danger strikes, such as lightning, get to safe place inside. If you are stuck outside, avoid tall objects, but don’t be in an open field where you are the tallest object. During a tornado event, go to the lowest level of a sturdy building, preferably an interior room away from windows. In a flash flood situation, avoid walking and driving in flowing water.

Q: What should I do before a severe weather event?

A: Before severe weather, make sure you know the risks, be prepared, and be an example in your community. Also stay informed by following WJBF on air, online, and on the app. It’s great to have a NOAA weather radio as well to give you warnings. Have a plan ready for at home, work, school, and outdoors, along with an emergency kit ready to go. To make sure you always receive warnings, download the WJBF Live Vipir6 Weather App.

Q: What should I pack in a home disaster kit?

A: A home disaster kit includes not just supplies to get you and your family through a storm, but should also include important documents and records in case you lose everything during a natural disaster.

A sample home disaster kit may include:

Water & Food

At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 3-5 day

At least a 3-5 day supply of non-perishable food

Food

Ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, vegetables

Canned juices, powdered milk, soup

Non-perishable high-energy food: nuts, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, granola bars

Food for infants and elderly persons

Food for pets and animals

Tools & Supplies

Cell phone with chargers

Hand-crank or battery-operated radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Paper plates, cups a, d plastic utensils

Extra cash or travelers cheques, loose change

Manual can opener, utility knife

Map of area (for locating shelters or evacuation routes)

Matches in a waterproof container

Multi-purpose tool

Insect repellent and sunscreen

Camera (damage photos)

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Sanitation

Toilet paper, towelettes, soap, hand sanitizer, liquid detergent, feminine supplies

Personal items, plastic garbage bags and disinfectants

Clothing & Bedding

Sturdy shoes or work boots

Rain gear

Hats, work gloves, sunglasses

Extra set of clothing

Blankets or sleeping bags

Baby Items

Formula, diapers, bottles, powdered milk, and medications

Special Items for Adults

Prescription and non-prescription medication that are regularly used, denture needs, contact lenses, eye glasses, hearing aid batteries. Make sure to fill your prescriptions before disaster strikes to avoid any lapse in use.

Important Records

Keep copies in a waterproof, portable container

Will, insurance policies, contracts, deeds, stocks and bonds

Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records

Bank accounts and credit card numbers

Inventory of valuable household goods

Family & emergency contact information

Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)

Q: What do I need to do to prepare my family for a hurricane?

A: Among the first things you should do to prepare your family for a hurricane is create an emergency plan.

According to Ready.gov, your plan should include evacuation routes, shelter plans and specific needs for anyone in your home (medications, dietary needs, children, etc.), among other things.

You should also create emergency kits for your family.

According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, there are several ways to create an emergency kit, but each kit should be specific to you and your family’s needs.

Here are three examples of kits that you can make:

Shelter-in-Place Kit: When riding out a storm in your home, you will need to ensure that you have the supplies you need to remain comfortable. Power outages are a strong possibility during tropical storms and tornadoes, so keeping a small kit with essential supplies is a great way to be prepared. Your Shelter-in-Place kit should have enough non-perishable food items and water for 3-5 days, comfort objects, medical supplies, medication and other items that you use regularly. We suggest that you keep this kit in the bottom level of your home in an interior room with no windows as you can easily utilize this kit during many severe weather emergencies including tornadoes, hurricanes and thunderstorms. Evacuation Kit: An Evacuation Kit will have similar items to a Shelter-in-Place kit, but should include a larger quantity. For example, an Evacuation Kit should have enough non-perishable food and water for at least 5-7 days. In addition, you will want to include a change of clothes for everyone in the family as well as essential toiletry items and all required medications. Consider adding several comfort objects and toys for children and animals as the change in their routine may be difficult to understand. Lastly, ensure that you have copies of all important documents including, but not limited to, birth certificates, social security cards, medical documents, and monthly expense information. Pet Supplies Kit: A pet’s kit should include enough food and water for at least 5 days, all pet medications (or prescriptions for an evacuation kit), a carrier for each pet with blankets, a copy of your pets most recent vet records and a current photo of your pet in case you all get separated.

Q: What causes a thunderstorm, and are they all dangerous?

A: The ingredients needed for a thunderstorm are moisture, unstable air, and a lifting mechanism. A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts for 30 minutes. Around 100,000 thunderstorms occur each year, but only 10% of them are severe. A severe thunderstorm needs at least one or a combination of the following: 58 mph winds or higher, hail one inch in diameter or larger, or a tornado.

Despite only a small number of storms being severe, even garden variety thunderstorms can lead to injury and even death. It is best to be indoors and away from doors, windows, metal pipes, and electrical currents until the storm passes.

Additional Safety Resources

