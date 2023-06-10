AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- If you’re looking for a job in education, you might be exactly what the Richmond County School System is looking for during its annual job search.

Richmond County School System returns with its annual summer career fair and schools showed up from all over the district to represent, and most importantly, to hire.

“We’ve seen people from Atlanta come out today, from South Carolina certified teachers, bus drivers who are eager to drive our buses. So, we’re really excited about our turnout today for our job fair,” Director of Human Resources Richmond Co. School System Dr. Melissa Shepard said.

A variety of jobs need to be filled district wide in Richmond County and school leaders are hoping to fill roles at their own schools.

“We have some clerical positions, we have some opportunities in areas such as maintenance, and food nutrition. So, we welcome everyone and all of their experience and expertise in whatever background they have,” Assistant Principal at Lucy C. Laney High School Dr. Brittany Bush said.

And if you’re someone looking for a job within the school system, assistant principal at Lucy C. Laney High School, Dr. Brittany Bush, tells me it’s best to be prepared.

“Bring your resume, be prepared to talk about what you can bring to the schools, make sure you’re dressed professional because we are having those on-sight interviews and we’re looking for anyone who’s willing to bring their assets to the school or whatever it is that they have to offer.”

And while some schools are hiring for different positions, there is one requirement that holds true throughout the entire Richmond County School System.

“We’re looking for candidates with a passion for teaching students. You can have a bachelors in different fields and we can help you with the content, but you must have a passion to teach students and work with students with a variety of backgrounds. So, if you are interested in teaching and working with students, we would love to have you join the RCBOE team,” Principal at Belair K-8 school Ca’Vana Lambert said.

School leaders say they’re at a 93% capacity rate and if you want to help complete that percentage and didn’t get the chance to attend, visit.