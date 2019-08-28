Naked teen accused of killing his family members

Courtesy: Chatham Star-Tribune

Courtesy: Chatham Star-Tribune

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WFXR) – A Virginia teen has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, sister, young niece and family dog.

It happened earlier today and the searched for the suspected killer resulted in the lockdown of eight area schools.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Tampa Bay Rays minor league player Blake Bivens’ wife and child are among the dead.

Investigators says someone visiting a neighbor discovered a body in the driveway.

A search of the house resulted in the discovery of two more bodies.

19-year-old Matthew Bernard was later found running through the neighborhood naked and unarmed.

He ended up running into the parking lot of an area church where deputies say he attempted to choke a groundskeeper before being a state trooper could get close enough to spray him with mace.

The mace didn’t stop Bernard.

He was finally arrested near a blockade.