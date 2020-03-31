Signature Mike, Shout Outs to Amanda Brewer, Odie, and Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Courtney Prichard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It was actually a hashtag: #excusemyridiculousvoice

Harlem mom of three, Courtney Prichard, had her little girls gathered in the driveway last week for one of the many “teacher trains,” also called “teacher parades” rolling through area neighborhoods these days.

It always brings tears to my eyes when I’m reading these stories on the news, I feel the lump form in my throat and know my voice is going to crack. I think that’s what I loved about Courtney’s hashtag. She warns everyone that she’s flat bellowing in her video!! It’s a release of such pent-up emotion… emotion that we’re all feeling right now.

Those of us whose children have long left the nest hug you with our hearts, Courtney. These are tough days. We celebrate all the teachers, and we know you all are missed very much.

Almost as much as Mrs. Ham!!

******************************

Michael Siewert is staying home- and wouldn’t you know staring at the same objects day in and day out has gotten the old creative juices flowing! He sent me this text from his kitchen, and I had to share it with all of you. Enjoy the video in the segment at the top of the page!