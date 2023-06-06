AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Augusta Thursday night.

It happened at a home on Henry Street, just off Walton Way near Augusta University.

“Nine thirty or so,” said Janice Meek, who lives on Henry Street. “And then my husband- our kitchen, you look out to the street- said, ‘What are all these blue lights doing in front of our house?’ And, so, we ran down here. And this street was filled with emergency vehicles.”

Deputies say a woman was shot at least once and a man had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male, identified as 62-year-old Thomas King, Jr. of King Funeral Homes, died on the scene.

Meek and her husband live just two doors down.

“It’s sad,” said Meek. “It’s…I know we’ll eventually find out what’s going on. You know, not to be nosy, but when something happens so close to your home, you clearly want to…you care.”

Jean Patterson lives in the neighborhood and often takes her morning walks down Henry Street.

“It’s one of my favorites,” said Jean Patterson, who lives in the neighborhood. “And sometimes you look around your neighborhood and think, ‘how gorgeous…these people’s lives must be perfect’. And there you go…not so much. And my heart just goes out to the people that are left behind.”

Patterson tells us all she can do is pray.

“I feel like…this can be anybody in a sense,” said Patterson. “You know, sometimes people don’t see a way out. It just makes me sad.”

People who live in the neighborhood say they feel shocked by the news.

“For something that is apparently tragic to have happened,” said Meek. “It’s disconcerting.”

“I’m praying for their family, basically,” said Patterson. “You know, just…mostly can we see signs to prevent something like this? That’s important.”

Investigators say the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“Do not know them…don’t even know how to speak of them- in the future or the past,” said Meek. “But it’ll become clear…it’s just tragic.”