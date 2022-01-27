Appling resident celebrates 104th birthday

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents and staff at Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling have something exciting to celebrate today.

One of their residents, Ms. Mae Leverett, is celebrating her 104th birthday today.

Those that know her say that over the years, she’s impacted their lives in many ways.

“Ms. Leverett is such a blessing to everyone that comes in contact with her, we just love her,” said Sherrye Denard

“She’s like an angel, you don’t really meet people like anymore. She’s real soft spoken, she helps everybody,” said her cousin, Clarence Thompkins.

“She’s been a great carer for my daughter, she took care of her a long time while I worked, so we’ve known her a very long time and I think that’s the secret to her longevity is she cares for others and she’s done a great job with it as well,” said her cousin, Andreea Jordan.

Ms. Leverett was a nanny most of her life, and several of the people she was a nanny for still visit her to this day.