A woman is in jail accused of killing her husband.
Screven Co. (GA) - Screven County officials have arrested Jennifer Seaman and charged her with murder.
On November 9, deputies say they found one man dead, and a 15 year old shot multiple times in a residence in the Newington area.
The 15 year old was taken to the hospital and has not been released.
No motive has been given at this time.
The GBI is helping with the investigation.
