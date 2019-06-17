After 30 years of building a brand that represents soulful southern goodness, Georgia-grown hospitality and educating children in cooking and etiquette, Vera Stewart has decided to do what she does best, teach.

Vera teaches her viewers of The VeryVera Show how to make her family favorite recipes in the comfort of their own homes. Through her tutorials and techniques her viewers learn how to master the art of southern comfort Vera has perfected over the years and continues to shake up. Very Vera aired its first show nearly 3 years ago in Augusta, Georgia and today it is premiering across the state!

Vera teaches spring and summer cooking classes to children of a wide variety of ages. Not only do they learn things such as knife skills, baking techniques, and food safety but they also acquire life lessons, etiquette execution, and proper hospitality setup for a wide variety of events and occasions.

Vera also teaches her staff the expertise she has acquired in catering and logistics through the partnership she shares with Epting Events. Their high-end events are always the talk of the town and are showcased specifically when all eyes are in Augusta for golf.

Working in the areas that showcase her creativity and management skills allows Vera to spend time with her family including grandchildren who affectionately call her Granny V. Soon she will be able to pass down all the expertise onto them as she has to her viewers, colleagues, and friends.

Join us each Thursday and Saturday for The Very Vera Show on WJBF News Channel 6. Vera brings her extensive cooking and catering expertise to our viewers with her sought-after recipes, clever design ideas and timeless etiquette tips. The Very Vera Show airs Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on WJBF News Channel 6.