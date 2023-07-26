Tuesday PM Tropical Update: Two Areas of Interest

There is a low chance of tropical development from a trough of low pressure, southwest of Bermuda. This area is expected to drift towards the SC/GA coastline, but it most likely won’t bring any impacts other than a few showers and storms over the weekend. Chance of development… 48 hours: 0%…7 days: 10%

There is also a tropical wave to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Chance of development is low for now, but it is headed towards the Northwest further into the Atlantic. Several days from now, this could be something we will need to watch more closely. Chance of development… 48 hours: 0%…7 days: 20%