Tropical Storm Larry Forms, Ida Now Post-Tropical

As of 1PM Wednesday- Tropical Storm Larry has formed in the Atlantic and will continue to move west, and then northwest over the next few days. Larry will rapidly intensify over a favorable environment. It could become a category 1 hurricane by Thursday morning, and a major hurricane by Friday night. Model projections show Larry staying out at sea, and not impacting the United States. If it does reach land, it will likely be around Newfoundland.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Ida will continue to produce heavy rain and flooding concerns in the northeast.

Tropical Depression Kate is expected to weaken back to a low pressure area by tonight, and continue to drift to the north, still far away from the United States.

We are watching a low pressure area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea that is at a 30% chance of development over both 2 days, and 5 days. At this time, it does not appear to be a threat to the United States.