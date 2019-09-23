Lovers for all things fall, the pumpkin spice craze has begun.
You can now purchase Spam Pumpkin Spice.
Yes, it’s really a thing.
Hormel Foods says the limited edition flavor includes hints of: cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg.
If you don’t want to chow down on the Pumpkin Spice Spam by itself, you can put it on a toasted Belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup and nutmeg.
The Autumn flavored spam is only sold online.
Yum or Yuck? Pumpkin Spice Spam Available Online
