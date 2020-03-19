Golden Harvest has 180 boxes of food for 180 families, being distributing in Grovetown at noon

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) – Milk and eggs, cereal, canned peaches and pears, lentils, snack crackers, canned meat, beans, and peas; these are just a few of the items that Golden Harvest Food Bank is making available in Grovetown today at noon.

The parking lot of the Steiner Branch Family Y, 218 Partnership Dr., is today’s temporary distribution zone; Golden Harvest volunteers and staff are hoping community members respond to the mixture of long-lasting and perishable food items, with supplies for at least 180 families packed and waiting.

The mixture of non-perishable goods is supplemented with fresh eggs and milks from the USDA, regular shipments planned long before the specter of Coronavirus was cast over grocery store aisles, leaving shelves empty where once they were full as the public has rushed to stores in anticipation of social distancing and restrictions on public businesses.

Proof of Georgia residency is required.

The team will be in the parking lot. You will remain in your car, they will ask you a few questions before placing the food in your trunk.

They will also be serving 100 boxes to the Thomson location tomorrow from 12 until 1 p.m. in the afternoon.