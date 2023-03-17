AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Working out and getting in shape are the top resolutions made at the beginning of the year, but unfortunately, for most people, those New Year’s promises have already fallen been broken.

However, there is a new type of cardiovascular exercise that can help you keep the pounds off while having fun and enjoying good tunes.

Brittany Jenkins chats with WJBF Digital about the new wave that is sweeping the nation, Xtreme Hip Hop.

What is Xtreme Hip Hop?

Well, Xtreme Hip Hop is a high-energy, high-impact cardio form of exercise. If you remember, it used to be very popular in the 80s. Well now, our founder, Phillip Weeden, has taken that concept and applied new, modern music so that we can have fun to it.

Now, you used to be involved in production. So, how did you go from working in production to becoming an Xtreme Hip Hop instructor? Explain that journey to us.

Well, it really started with my workout journey. I had a baby. I wanted to lose weight, and my trainer introduced me to this [Xtreme Hip Hop]. From there, I grew to have a love for it. I started following more people on Instagram and started learning more. Xtreme Hip Hop is not just about exercise; it’s really about saving lives. If you follow anyone from Xtreme Hip Hop, you’ll always see us say, “Make step great again. Let’s save lives.” As I began to adopt that, and I began to save my own life, I just decided to do it more often.

Now, who is the founder of Xtreme Hip Hop again?

Phillip Weeden is the founder, and he is from Cleveland, Ohio. He actually founded Xtreme Hip Hop trying to save his own life. He battles depression. So, this is a way of his therapy for himself.

Can you please let us know where you offer classes and how often?

I am ½ of a step duo. It is my partner, Vynesa Keenan, and I; we are Blended VyBes. So, we teach classes at MTAG, which is the largest athletic facility in Augusta, Monday through Friday. If you’re a morning person, you have Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 5:30 or Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30. On the weekends, about once or twice a month, we have events. So, there is always an opportunity to come and step with us.

MTAG is located at 4304 Sudan Road, Augusta, GA 30907, and you can follow Brittany Jenkins, Blended Vybes, and/or Xtreme Hip Hop with Phil for videos and tips on Instagram.