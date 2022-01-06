XPR AUGUSTA holding job fair for Masters week concert series

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – C4 Live will be hosting a job fair next week with more than 100 roles available for its inaugural XPR AUGUSTA concert series, April 2-9, 2022 at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Available roles include those in production, event management, food and beverage, culinary, and more.

They’re seeking candidates with a passion for hospitality, as well as those who want to break into the live entertainment and events industry.

Competitive pay will be offered, with an hourly rate ranging from $13 to $35 per hour.

The event is happening Thursday, January 13th through Saturday, January 15th at the Julian Smith BBQ Pit located at 3 Milledgeville Road in Augusta,

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Business casual attire is recommended.

Please bring two copies of your resume. Interviews will be conducted on-site by C4 Live.

Candidates for culinary roles will also meet with David Burke Hospitality Group for consideration as part of celebrity chef David Burke’s team for XPR AUGUSTA.

