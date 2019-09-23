WWII Veteran asking for 100 cards for 100th birthday

(CNN) – A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday.

Jim South turns 100 on October 7th and his birthday wish is to receive one hundred cards.

His senior living home posted this picture of South with a sign asking for the cards.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

He already has plans for his birthday cards…

He says he’s going to hang them in his room.

So grab a pen…if you want to send South a special birthday message…you can send cards to:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, Texas 76148