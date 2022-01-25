Wrights Farm community growing, providing access to fresh produce

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Wrights Farm is not your typical neighborhood.

“In today’s home market, people are really looking for something different,” Matt Mills, the Executive Vice President of Southeastern Reality Group, said. “We’re trying to put together a mini package that was different than anything else you’ve ever seen in Augusta.”

Just steps from homes is a working farm equipped with two greenhouses and lots of produce.

“The benefit of what we do is we’re able to provide the public with things they commonly recognize on the shelf and would typically look for in a farmers market,” David Daughtry, Wrights Farm’s farm manager, said.

At the farm, they are collards… carrots… beets and lots more.

“[There are] a lot of favorites that people enjoy – lettuce varieties, leafy greens, tomatoes, squash, peppers, beets, carrots, bunching onions, swiss chard, kale and turnip varieties.” Daughtry said.

“All of our residents have kind of embraced the whole farm to table concept,” Mills added.

People who live in Wrights Farm can buy the produce that is grown onsite. In the Spring or Summer, they plan to open a produce stand on the property that will be open to the public. Wrights Farm has also partnered with Goodwill Industries to sell its produce to restaurants part of the Edgar’s Hospitality Group.

“Everything we grow here will be a local source for the community for people to come out here and purchase items that they enjoy that are very healthy and nutritious,” Daughtry said. “And, it’s local.”

The community is not done growing yet. The Columbia County Commission unanimously approved a proposal to build Section 2 of Wrights Farm.

About 15 homes are currently built. They plan to build an additional 300 homes in the next three or for years. It will give more people access to fresh foods grown in their own backyard.

“We really want this place to be a community resource in terms of not only produce but an educational resource and a resource for people to enjoy and participate in.”