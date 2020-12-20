Wreaths across America pays tribute to veterans in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, GA ( WJBF) — ‘Wreaths across America’ is nationwide event that honors veterans during the holidays by inviting family members to place wreaths on their graves.

Dozens of people participated at Burke Memorial Gardens Saturday including Bud North, Post 120 Sgt. at Arms who also placed a wreath on the grave of his father.



” Its heartwarming to know that you are able to serve those that are gone and what they did,” North said.

Post 120 Commander, Jim Reeves said its a way for him to pay tribute to several of his family members who served overseas.



” It harkens back and reminds me of the guys that are out there right now. The war doesn’t take the holiday off,” Reeves said.

He said its also a reminder to remember those who are serving our country and unable to come home for the holidays.



” I can remember being on the other side of the world and I can reflect on that and thank God for the people that are over there right now doing this job. Don’t ask where the heroes are. They’re right here among you.”