We’ll be warm and dry over the next several days as each day through Monday, we’ll see warmer temperatures. Our days of a frost/freeze look to be over until we get to late fall.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as chilly. Low: 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 87