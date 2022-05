High pressure will be with us all holiday weekend giving us plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. With the High just to our West tonight, we’ll see some comfy overnight lows, look for upper 50s to near 60 degrees across the CSRA. We’ll warm up to the upper 80s to lower 90s as we move through the weekend!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60

Saturday: Sunny. High: 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 92

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy, a bit more humid. High: 92